Female Coach Takes Top Position

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 13 May 2024 • 16:56

A role model for women in sport Credit: Facebook

Sabrina Wittman’s ascent from a youth coach to interim head coach at Ingolstadt has marked a significant step forward in breaking gender barriers within the sport.

Role Models Are Important

In a recent interview, published on the German Football Association website, Wittman stressed the importance for female role models in football. She stated, “Role models are important so that other women realise what is possible.”

While Wittmann is not the first woman to lead a men’s team in Germany, her appointment distinguishes her from her predecessors, who coached in the fourth division.

A Direct, Authentic Approach

Inglostadt’s sporting director, Ivica Grlic, emphasised that Wittmann’s promotion was based on merit and not gender. Her direct, authentic approach and natural talent make her an excellent fit for the role.

Born and raised in Ingolstadt, Wittman played as an amateur for her hometown club from 2011 to 2013, before moving on to other teams in the southern state of Bavaria. She turned to coaching while still playing in 2017, and has since worked with several youth teams at Ingolstadt.

Ingolstadt’s commitment to nurturing talent based on merit underscores their progressive approach to talent development and inclusivity.