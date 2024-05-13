Health Week in Alfas del Pi

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 13 May 2024 • 8:09
Healthy living in Alfas del Pi
Credit: LAlfasES, X
From May 13 until May 18, Alfas del Pi City Council is hosting the celebration of Health Week, developed by the local Department of Health.
With the initiative to promote healthy habits and health awareness in the municipality, the Council presented an engaging programme of events including medical tests, workshops and sports activities.
“The ultimate goal is to promote healthy lifestyle habits among the population of all ages and educate about disease prevention,” said the Councilor for Health, Marisa Cortes during the presentation. The first few days of the event included sports and nutrition workshops, talks by medical experts and outdoor activities.
May 16
5pm Dance Workshop at the Casa de Cultura and First Aid Workshop at the Health Centre.
May 17
9.30am Pilates Workshop on the Raco Beach by María Dolores. Reservations at 658 970 216.
9:30am-1pm Informational Stand at the Alfas Market supervised by the Health Centre staff.
1:30pm Basic Health, XarxaSalud Council talk at the Plenary Hall of the Alfas City Council
May 18
Dance for Health Workshop on the Raco Beach with Carolina Marcet from Costa Blanca Balla.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
