High-tech hearing

Published: 13 May 2024 • 12:42
Helping a young man hear again
Photo: La Cala Lions / Costa Connection
La Cala de Mijas Lions have helped a local teenager to enjoy sounds again with very special hearing aids.
The Lions gathered outside their charity shop in Calle Torremolinos in La Cala de Mijas for a photo with Steven, a local young man. The Lions were told about Steven’s severe hearing loss by Angela from Ibex insurance, one of the Lions’ sponsors. Steven was profoundly deaf and need the latest hearing aids which cost in excess of €5,000.
Carla from Futura Hearing Centre provided the life changing hearing aids, that can be controlled by his mobile phone, at a very special price. Steven has had the hearing aids for just a few weeks and is very pleased with them and is amazed how they have greatly enhanced his life and brought back his ability to hear sounds again.
If you would like further information about the Lions and future events, their next event is a Summer Fair and Fashion Show on Sunday June 2 being held in Butibamba Park in La Cala de Mijas, go to their website at www.lacalalions.org, or visit their charity shops.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
