Hippy Hippy Shake

By John Smith • Published: 13 May 2024 • 14:45

Just a few famous Hippys Credit: Carol Highsmith, Library of Congress Collection

It’s time to dust off your bells, beads and flares as there is just time to get ready to attend the Hippy Peace and Love party with funds flowing to Vera Lions.

Be a Hippy for the night

The fun starts at 6pm on Saturday May 18 at the Chiringuito Yemaya in Mojacar and the evening promises to be a real return to a swinging past with different bands hitting the stage from 7.30pm.

There are some great competitions including a hobby horse race, Hippy King and Queen award, sixties and seventies fancy dress and of course all manner of music.

So channel your inner Marc Bolan or Janis Joplin but don’t forget that although that may have been the time of free love and the sweet smell of Mary Jane, that this is 2024 and there are still certain rules in place.

A Glam Slam

You can still have fun at this Glam Slam with entry by ticket only costing just €6 per person from the Lions Shop, Turre or Yemaya, Mojacar and in the words of Elvis Costello, What’s so funny ’bout peace, love and understanding?

This promises to be a great fund raiser and supporters of the fantastic work that the Vera and District Lions Club will be delighted to know that their last Party in the Park raised an impressive €5,200 which will be used to help those in need in the local community.