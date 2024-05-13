Italian travel agents and sustainable tourism

By John Smith • Published: 13 May 2024 • 15:57

Working with the Spanish Tourist Office in Rome, the Almeria Provincial Council has hosted a familiarisation trip for a number of Italian travel agents.

Almeria promotes sustainable tourism

They spent a week in Almeria and were taken to Sierra Alhamilla, the western town of MiniHollywood, the Tabernas Solar Platform, the Tabernas desert on a 4×4 rally, the Cabo de Gata Natural Park, Nijar and the mines of Rodalquilar as well as a visit to Bayarcal.

Hopefully the agents’ guides managed not to make any jokes about spaghetti westerns whilst visiting MiniHollywood.

Part of the visit was to show the agents the quality of hotels and Almerian gastronomy so that they would be able to return to Italy and give a first hand explanation of all the province has to offer to their clients.

Eco-tourism

This was a demonstration of eco-tourism and how guests can be part of an active tourism experience rather than one that is centred on sun, sea and beaches and all of those taking part are well-known for catering for visitors who enjoy this type of getaway.

This type of familiarisation trip is very common nowadays as it gives the agents the chance to see the area for themselves as whilst ‘fam trips’ are aimed at overseas agents, the home market is not overlooked.