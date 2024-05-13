Mallorca Issues Apology to Royal Family

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 13 May 2024 • 11:26
The Popular Party of Mallorca has apologised to King Felipe
Credit: Vox Congreso
The popular party of Mallorca has made a significant decision after days of contemplation, opting to extend an apology to King Felipe VI.
This move comes in the wake of their prior demand for a public apology from the royal family regarding the bestowal of the ‘Royal’ title to the Academi de sa Llengo Balea.
In a statement, the party, led by Llorenc Galmes, expressed their profound respect and admiration for His Majesty the King and the entire royal family. They emphasised that hosting the royal family in Mallorca is always an honour.
Last Thursday, the party’s nonparticipation during the council’s plenary session facilitated the approval of a motion by Mes per Mallorca. This motion, backed by PSOCE and El Pi, had urged the king to retract the ‘Royal’ title from the institution and acknowledge the linguistic unity of Catalan. The royal family defended their decision citing supportive reports from institutions that had been consulted on the matter.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.