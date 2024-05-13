Mallorca Issues Apology to Royal Family

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 13 May 2024 • 11:26

The Popular Party of Mallorca has apologised to King Felipe Credit: Vox Congreso

The popular party of Mallorca has made a significant decision after days of contemplation, opting to extend an apology to King Felipe VI.

This move comes in the wake of their prior demand for a public apology from the royal family regarding the bestowal of the ‘Royal’ title to the Academi de sa Llengo Balea.

Profound Respect and Admiration for the Royal Family

In a statement, the party, led by Llorenc Galmes, expressed their profound respect and admiration for His Majesty the King and the entire royal family. They emphasised that hosting the royal family in Mallorca is always an honour.

The Royal Family Defend Their Decision

Last Thursday, the party’s nonparticipation during the council’s plenary session facilitated the approval of a motion by Mes per Mallorca. This motion, backed by PSOCE and El Pi, had urged the king to retract the ‘Royal’ title from the institution and acknowledge the linguistic unity of Catalan. The royal family defended their decision citing supportive reports from institutions that had been consulted on the matter.