Marbella has the highest concentration of holiday apartments in Spain

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 May 2024 • 11:08

Marbella has the highest number of holiday lets Photo: Wikimedia CC / Kaymar

Data from the Bank of Spain’s annual report on housing reflect the high concentration of holiday rentals in Marbella.

At a national level, holiday rentals account for an average of 10 per cent of the total residential market but, in Marbella, this percentage rises to 64 per cent in the city centre, where two out of every three flats for rent have a tourist destination.

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), Marbella has 6,540 tourist apartments according to the latest data available in August 2023. Behind Marbella is Malaga city, but far behind, with 22 per cent. Granada (13.5 per cent) and Cordoba (13.0 per cent) are next. Barcelona, for example, has only 3.6 per cent of short-term holiday rented apartments in relation to the total number of property rentals.

The report prepared by the Bank of Spain states that 600,000 new homes are needed to bring demand in line with supply throughout the country. It states that there are four million empty homes in Spain, but that most of them are in areas where demand is very low.

Recently the Junta de Andalucía left the regulation of tourist rentals in the hands of the town councils, especially in terms of establishing limitations, but so far nothing has been done in Marbella.