Marbella stars on TV

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 May 2024 • 11:48
Series on Movistar+ 'Marbella'
Photo: Movistar+
The streaming content platform Movistar Plus+ has premiered its new series, called ‘Marbella’, which focuses on the criminal gangs operating on the Costa del Sol.
The first two chapters, of the total of six, are already available (and can be watched with English subtitles). It is a fiction based on an investigative report carried out in 2021.
César (Hugo Silva) is a successful lawyer in Marbella and is very clear that to succeed he must never cross certain lines. But when he least expects it, he discovers that he is in danger and that he is the one who needs a lawyer.
Marbella is defined in the series as “the UN of organised crime”, a phrase that the authors say was passed on to them by the police.
Created by Dani de la Torre (director) and Alberto Marini (scriptwriter), responsible for “La Unidad”, it has locations in Marbella, Cádiz and Gran Canaria.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.