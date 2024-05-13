Marbella stars on TV

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 May 2024 • 11:48

Series on Movistar+ 'Marbella' Photo: Movistar+

The streaming content platform Movistar Plus+ has premiered its new series, called ‘Marbella’, which focuses on the criminal gangs operating on the Costa del Sol.

The first two chapters, of the total of six, are already available (and can be watched with English subtitles). It is a fiction based on an investigative report carried out in 2021.

César (Hugo Silva) is a successful lawyer in Marbella and is very clear that to succeed he must never cross certain lines. But when he least expects it, he discovers that he is in danger and that he is the one who needs a lawyer.

Marbella is defined in the series as “the UN of organised crime”, a phrase that the authors say was passed on to them by the police.

Created by Dani de la Torre (director) and Alberto Marini (scriptwriter), responsible for “La Unidad”, it has locations in Marbella, Cádiz and Gran Canaria.