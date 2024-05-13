News in Brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 May 2024 • 11:00

Tourist Increase

THE Region of Murcia reported that there has been a 15 per cent increase in tourists. They also noted that overnight stays in the region increased by 16.5 per cent. International tourists rose by 8.5 per cent compared to last year.

Parking Update

THE San Javier Town Council has announced an investment of €2.6 million for the new public parking area in Santiago de la Ribera. It will have 166 parking spots, 4 disabled, and 4 charging parking spaces for electric vehicles. It is planned to take 5 months to construct.

Earth Shakes

AN earthquake shook Caravaca de la Cruz yet again on May 12 at 14.43. The earthquake registered 2.4 on the Richter scale and had a depth of seven kilometres. No injuries or damage were reported.

Spanish Team

THE Spanish national football team will play Denmark in Murcia this autumn. The match is set to be played in the Enrique Roca Stadium on October 12 as part of the Nations League

Hospital Fire

A fire incident at the Maternity and Children’s Hospital of La Arrixaca in El Palmar Murcia prompted the evacuation of its fourth floor on May 11. Responding to the emergency, both police and firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene. The fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit according to some hospital staff, necessitated immediate intervention to contain it.

Fortunately, the situation was quickly brought under control, and normalcy resumed on the fourth floor the same night. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries, and initial assessments suggest minimal to no significant material damage.

Fundraiser Success

THE MABS Cancer Support Foundation, based in San Javier, recently hosted a fashion show fundraiser to raise essential funds. The Fashion Show held at the 525 Hotel garnered significant contributions, raising a total of €2172. These funds will be instrumental in continuing the foundation’s mission to provide vital support, counselling, translators, equipment, drivers, and complementary therapy to cancer patients in the region.

Additionally, MABS reminds the community of its upcoming event, the Summer BBQ on May 26 at La Zona Terraza in Los Narejos. There will be burgers, sausages (veggie and meat options), coleslaw, and patatas bravas. Tickets, priced at €15, are available at MABS Charity Shop San Javier and La Zona.

