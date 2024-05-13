Pink Flag walk raises funds for cancer research

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 May 2024 • 22:03

Charity walk raises funds Photo: Facebook / Bandera Rosa

Nearly 1,000 people took part in this charity event organised by Secadero in the municipality of Casares.

The charity walk ‘Secadero with a Pink Flag’ has raised more than €16,000 to fight against breast cancer. The Bandera Rosa (Pink Flag) association, the town of Secadero and the Tenencia de Alcaldia managed to bring together nearly a thousand people who participated in a day of charity and fellowship on April 6.

The organisation announced the amount raised in the 3rd Charity Walk, which amounted to no less than €16,361, with more donations still to be counted, including €500 allocated by the Active Maturity Programme.

The Bandera Rosa Association also thanked all the people who participated in the Charity Walk and the activities organised in Secadero and explained that this amount will go to the CNIO, the National Cancer Research Centre; to research into metastatic breast cancer and to help support patients and their families.