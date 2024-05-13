Pink Flag walk raises funds for cancer research

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 May 2024 • 22:03
Charity walk raises funds
Photo: Facebook / Bandera Rosa
Nearly 1,000 people took part in this charity event organised by Secadero in the municipality of Casares.
The charity walk ‘Secadero with a Pink Flag’ has raised more than €16,000 to fight against breast cancer. The Bandera Rosa (Pink Flag) association, the town of Secadero and the Tenencia de Alcaldia managed to bring together nearly a thousand people who participated in a day of charity and fellowship on April 6.
The organisation announced the amount raised in the 3rd Charity Walk, which amounted to no less than €16,361, with more donations still to be counted, including €500 allocated by the Active Maturity Programme.
The Bandera Rosa Association also thanked all the people who participated in the Charity Walk and the activities organised in Secadero and explained that this amount will go to the CNIO, the National Cancer Research Centre; to research into metastatic breast cancer and to help support patients and their families.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
