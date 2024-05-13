Portugal Food Festivals 2024

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 13 May 2024 • 12:24
Innovative twists on traditional dishes
Credit: ELEVATE
Portugal has an impressive program of food festivals lined up across the nation for 2024. Each event has its own unique vibe, with renowned chefs breathing new life into age-old recipes, ensuring each dish tells a story of Portugal’s heritage and culture.
Among the must-visit events are the Vila do Conde Gastronomy Fair, the delicious Obidos International Chocolate Festival, and the quirky Octopus Festival.
Estoril’s Chefs on Fire promises culinary spectacles, while the National Gastronomy Festival of Santarem will offer traditional flavours and innovation.
In the South, food festivals pay homage to the coastal environment. The Sardine Festival and the Olhao Seafood Festival offer contemporary twists on traditional seafood dishes. The Lagos Street Food Festival celebrates the street food culture of the region.
A special mention must go to the Feira de Gastronomia de Vila do Conde. Between August 16 to 25, the festival transforms the city centre into a gastronomic wonderland, playing host to diverse restaurants and stalls. Visitors are taken on a journey through Portugal’s culinary heritage. Enjoy traditional breads, artisan honey and handcrafted pies.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.