Portugal Food Festivals 2024

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 13 May 2024 • 12:24

Innovative twists on traditional dishes Credit: ELEVATE

Portugal has an impressive program of food festivals lined up across the nation for 2024. Each event has its own unique vibe, with renowned chefs breathing new life into age-old recipes, ensuring each dish tells a story of Portugal’s heritage and culture.

Quirky Octopus Festival Among the must-visit events are the Vila do Conde Gastronomy Fair, the delicious Obidos International Chocolate Festival, and the quirky Octopus Festival.

In the South, food festivals pay homage to the coastal environment. The Sardine Festival and the Olhao Seafood Festival offer contemporary twists on traditional seafood dishes. The Lagos Street Food Festival celebrates the street food culture of the region.

A special mention must go to the Feira de Gastronomia de Vila do Conde. Between August 16 to 25, the festival transforms the city centre into a gastronomic wonderland, playing host to diverse restaurants and stalls. Visitors are taken on a journey through Portugal’s culinary heritage. Enjoy traditional breads, artisan honey and handcrafted pies.