Portugal’s Preference for Hybrid Working

A mix between office and home suits workers in Portugal
The third MARCO Global Consumer Report 2024, has revealed intriguing insights into the evolving landscape of work preferences worldwide.
The report, based on a comprehensive survey spanning 11 diverse countries, sheds light on the shifting attitudes towards workplace flexibility and personal balance.
A standout revelation from the study is the resounding preference for the hybrid working model, where employees split their time between office and remote work. Across the globe, 44 per cent of respondents favour this arrangement; 40 per cent preferred office work and just 16 per cent favoured fully remote work.
Portugal has emerged as a frontrunner in embracing hybrid work culture, with 53 per cent of its workforce desiring this model. The Portuguese are not fans of a fully in-office set-up, with only 3 per cent of participants preferring this option.
In contrast, 54 per cent of Americans lean towards a traditional in-office working environment, moving away from recent global preferences for hybrid and remote work.
The significance of these findings goes beyond individual countries, reflecting a global shift towards flexible work arrangements.
