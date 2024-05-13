By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 May 2024 • 13:04

Santa Pola shines with seven Blue Flags. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Santa Pola has once again earned recognition from the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

This means that Santa Pola has a total of seven Blue Flag distinctions awarded to various sites in the municipality.

Among these, La Ermita, Calas del Este, Varadero, and Calas de Santiago Bernabeu beaches have retained their Blue Flags.

Additionally, Centro Azul honours were bestowed upon the Marine Research Centre (CIMAR) and the Salt Museum, while Puerto Bandera Azul was awarded to the Club Nautical Santa Pola.

La Cala de La Ermita has reclaimed its Blue Flag this year, after missing out in 2023.

Despite the Santa Pola City Council providing valid reasons for the previous omission, the beach has been rightfully recognised once again.

Levante Beach

However, Levante Beach will not be renewing its Blue Flag status for 2024.

The decision was based on the organisation’s assessment of water quality samples, which categorised it as “good” rather than “excellent.”

This decision has raised concerns, as only partial results were available for the 58 samples taken, prompting the council to seek clarification regarding the altered analyses.