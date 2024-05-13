By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 May 2024 • 13:04
Santa Pola shines with seven Blue Flags. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
Santa Pola has once again earned recognition from the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).
This means that Santa Pola has a total of seven Blue Flag distinctions awarded to various sites in the municipality.
Among these, La Ermita, Calas del Este, Varadero, and Calas de Santiago Bernabeu beaches have retained their Blue Flags.
Additionally, Centro Azul honours were bestowed upon the Marine Research Centre (CIMAR) and the Salt Museum, while Puerto Bandera Azul was awarded to the Club Nautical Santa Pola.
La Cala de La Ermita has reclaimed its Blue Flag this year, after missing out in 2023.
Despite the Santa Pola City Council providing valid reasons for the previous omission, the beach has been rightfully recognised once again.
However, Levante Beach will not be renewing its Blue Flag status for 2024.
The decision was based on the organisation’s assessment of water quality samples, which categorised it as “good” rather than “excellent.”
This decision has raised concerns, as only partial results were available for the 58 samples taken, prompting the council to seek clarification regarding the altered analyses.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.