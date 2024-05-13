Spain´s recognition of the Palestinian State approaches

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 13 May 2024 • 7:38

Pedro Sanchez with Simon Harris Credit: Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, Facebook

Spain is preparing to recognise the Palestinian State on May 21, according to Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

“I had a conversation with the prime minister of Ireland about the willingness of both governments to recognize the Palestinian state and to coordinate our efforts to bring it to fruition. The two-state solution is the only way to achieve a future of peace, security, and stability in the region,” said Pedro Sanchez on May 6 after a meeting with the Irish Prime Minister, Simon Harris.

The Prime Minister made claims to join Ireland, Slovenia and Malta in recognising the State of Palestine on May 21.

The day will be marked by the last meeting of ministers before the commencement of the European elections campaigns on June 9.

Pedro Sanchez is supported in this decision by the leftist coalition, Sumar, members of which have been anticipating his announcement. The Popular Party however, has declared that although it supports the two-state solution and the recognition of Palestine, it believes that the time is “not right” to do so.

Today, 142 of the 193 United Nations states have recognised the Palestinian State. Spain is yet to follow but the Government’s statements point to the upcoming recognition.