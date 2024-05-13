Summer 2024 Events in Puerto Portals

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 13 May 2024 • 8:52
Enchanting markets and unique events in Puerto Portals
Credit: Instagram
Summer in Puerto Portals is a time of celebration. There is an exciting program of events lined up for summer 2024.
The ‘Sea & Love’ party on July 5 will see the port transformed into a vibrant homage to the swinging 60s. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the authentic hippie atmosphere, complete with psychedelic decor and the best music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. ‘Sea & Love’ is a celebration of freedom, peace, and music.
From July 17 to August 15, the Sunset Market is held every Wednesday and Thursday offering a unique blend of handcrafted gifts and artisan foods. Live music and children’s entertainment add to the fun.
The prestigious 52 Super Series Sailing Week will take place from August 27 to September 1. Witness thrilling races as the world’s top sailors showcase their skills in this high speed event.
