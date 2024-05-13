Summer beach safety

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 May 2024 • 11:34
Lifeguards at the ready for summer
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Beach safety in Marbella will be prioritised this summer with a total of 19 watchtowers, 17 first aid modules and a service made up of more than 50 lifeguards which began to be provided at weekends and public holidays at Easter and which will be present every day from June 1 until October 15.
Marbella councillor, José Eduardo Díaz, said that, “it is one of the most extensive, ambitious and prolonged operations we have and our aim is that the summer season runs as smoothly as possible”.
Local Police will monitor the 27 kilometres of coastline with three daily patrols, one in plain clothes and two uniformed, while Civil Protection will assign a dozen volunteers divided into two shifts that will have their central base in La Bajadilla next to the rescue service.
The lifeguard service has been made up of 40 lifeguards in the low season, with a timetable from midday to 6pm, and from the month of June it will be increased to 55 personnel who will be operational from 11.30am to 7.30pm.
The maritime rescue resources will include three rescue jet skis and a boat with skipper and lifeguard, based in San Pedro Alcántara, Bajadilla and Real de Zaragoza, while the land resources will consist of three ambulances with basic life support, a 4×4 multi-purpose rapid intervention and rescue vehicle and a car.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.