Summer beach safety

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 May 2024 • 11:34

Lifeguards at the ready for summer Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Beach safety in Marbella will be prioritised this summer with a total of 19 watchtowers, 17 first aid modules and a service made up of more than 50 lifeguards which began to be provided at weekends and public holidays at Easter and which will be present every day from June 1 until October 15.

Marbella councillor, José Eduardo Díaz, said that, “it is one of the most extensive, ambitious and prolonged operations we have and our aim is that the summer season runs as smoothly as possible”.

Local Police will monitor the 27 kilometres of coastline with three daily patrols, one in plain clothes and two uniformed, while Civil Protection will assign a dozen volunteers divided into two shifts that will have their central base in La Bajadilla next to the rescue service.

The lifeguard service has been made up of 40 lifeguards in the low season, with a timetable from midday to 6pm, and from the month of June it will be increased to 55 personnel who will be operational from 11.30am to 7.30pm.

The maritime rescue resources will include three rescue jet skis and a boat with skipper and lifeguard, based in San Pedro Alcántara, Bajadilla and Real de Zaragoza, while the land resources will consist of three ambulances with basic life support, a 4×4 multi-purpose rapid intervention and rescue vehicle and a car.