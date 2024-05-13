The Costa del Sol is awarded a total of 30 blue flags

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 May 2024 • 18:09
30 blue flag beaches on the Costa del Sol
Photo: Wikimedia CC
For yet another year, Malaga continues to be the Andalucian province with the highest number of blue flags awarded by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), who have just published their 2024 list of beaches that have received this distinction, which rewards the good condition of the water, the high level of services and the safety of bathers.
In total, the province has been awarded 41 blue flags in silver, as well as receiving a special mention for the lifeguard service in Malaga city.
On the Costa del Sol alone, 24 blue flags have been awarded to beaches: three have gone to the beaches of El Bajondillo, Los Alamos and Playamar in Torremolinos; two to Fuente de la Salud and Torrebermeja-Santa Ana in Benalmadena; four to the Fuengirola beaches of Boliches-Gavivota, Carvajal, Castillo and Fuengirola; another four to the beaches of Calahonda I (Royal Beach – La Luna), El Bombo, El Chaparral and La Cala in Mijas; nine to the Marbella beaches of Cabopino, Casablanca, El Cable, El Faro, La Fontanilla, Nagüeles, Puerto Banús-Levante, San Pedro Alcántara (Guadalmina) and Venus-Bajadilla; one to Playa Ancha in Casares and one on the Sabinillas beach in Manilva.
In addition, five marinas (Benalmádena, La Duquesa, Marbella, Estepona and Puerto Banús) have also received this award, in addition to the tourist boat, Costa Sol Cruces, moored at the Benalmadena Marina.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
