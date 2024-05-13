The future is here: Malaga airport plans unmanned aerial taxis

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 May 2024 • 12:20

Unmanned taxis on the Costa del Sol Photo: Lilium

Many will remember ‘futuristic’ films that showed cars and taxis flying over cities, something that seemed far off in the future, if ever.

But now, thanks to unmanned drones, the future is getting closer, as Malaga airport is preparing plans to offer unmanned flying taxis to transport passengers on to their final destinations along the Costa del Sol.

According to Area Costa del Sol, Malaga airport is preparing an exclusive aerial taxi service using unmanned drones and the first test flights will begin in mid-2025. The Marbella-Malaga route would take between 15 and 20 minutes and to Granada about 50 minutes.

The German company Lilium is in charge of developing what will be the first passenger drone to fly in Malaga, with a capacity for six passengers. Founded in 2015 in Munich, this is one of the leading companies in its sector.

The company states that: “The Lilium Jet is a 100 per cent electric vehicle that takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter. It can accommodate four to six passengers, has a cruising speed of 280 kilometres per hour and a range of around 250 kilometres”.

Lilium recently announced their partnership with advanced air mobility operator UrbanLink to operate Lilium Jets linking major cities in South Florida and soon they could be flying from Malaga airport.