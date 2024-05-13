The Zambra Resort receives its first Michelin Key

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 May 2024 • 15:08
La Zambra wins a key
Photo: La Zambra
The Michelin Guide has launched a new award, Michelin Keys, which shine a spotlight on leading hotels of the world.
In its inaugural edition, 97 hotels in Spain have been honoured with this distinction and, among them, is La Zambra Resort in Mijas, which has received its first Michelin Key.
Since its inauguration in 1984, formerly known as the Byblos Hotel, this jewel of the Costa del Sol is an oasis amidst the hustle and bustle of Malaga and Marbella.
One of the most luxurious social hubs of the Costa del Sol during the 1980s and 1990s, it was a favourite retreat for stars and royalty to enjoy privacy and disconnect from their hectic daily lives. The hotel celebrated its reopening in 2022 under the name La Zambra, completely refurbished and designed as a place for hedonism.
“When you walk through the gates, you enter a cloister-like setting with sweeping, immaculate courtyards, graceful arches, gurgling fountains and majestic palm and cypress trees”, the Michelin Guide says of La Zambra Resort, putting the spotlight on everything that has earned them a Michelin Key: “Peace and tranquillity reign around the aquamarine pools (especially the one reserved for adults), in the earth-toned suites overlooking the mountains and golf course and even in the bars and restaurants, overseen by a chef from San Sebastian and ideal for savouring drinks and tapas in the evening”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.