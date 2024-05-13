By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 May 2024 • 11:20
Charity event supporting DEBRA
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
The Plaza Supera de Miraflores will host, on Saturday May 18, the charity event ‘Hoy llevo alas’ (Today I wear wings) in benefit of Debra Piel de Mariposa.
Marbella’s Councillor for Sports, Lisandro Vieytes, encouraged citizens, “to enjoy a morning of fun, sport and charity” and said that, “the proceeds from the event go entirely to the organisation so that it can continue to improve the quality of life of people affected by the disease and their families”.
The programme will start at 10.30am with Zumba and Body Pumping, will continue at 11.15am with Body Combat and Spinning and will end at midday with Xtremfit. The price of each activity is just €5.
Natividad Romero, coordinator of the group’s social and health care team, explained that the registration period is open on the ‘ayudanosadarlesalas’ Facebook page and ‘combatteamcompieldemariposa’ Instagram page.
Romero added that, “this type of initiative is very important to continue developing our work”, and explained that Debra, which began its work in 1993, currently has a nursing, psychological and research team and provides care to more than 300 families throughout Spain and some internationally.
