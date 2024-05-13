Vera combines the old and the new

By John Smith • Published: 13 May 2024 • 13:34

The Medieval charm of Plaza Mayor Vera Credit: William Helsen flickr

Legend has it that after an earthquake destroyed Vera, Queen Isabella I climbed the hill and fired an arrow, ordering the rebuilding of Vera where it landed.

Medieval town

This means that the main town dates back to the late 15th century and its centre at the Plaza Mayor is dominated by the 15th century Iglesia de la Encarnación, a fortified church with four towers built to fend off invaders.

The town hall dates back to the 16th century and like other parts of Spain, there is a much newer part, Vera Playa which as the name suggests incorporates a number of fine beaches.

The combination of the old and the new, makes Vera an attractive municipality which has a great deal to offer for both those born in Spain and settlers from other countries.

Tourism plays an important role in the economy of the municipality, as it desperately needed a boost as for years it languished following the loss of mining which was so important at the end of the 19th and start of the 20th centuries.

Magnet for naturists

Vera Playa is now a magnet for naturists and in fact in 2013, a group which still exits, the Friends of Vera Playa, organised a Guinness World Record challenge and thrashed the previous record holders by attracting 729 people to go skinny dipping.

Generally speaking, foreign residents tend to gravitate towards the newer buildings that run along the coast line of Vera Playa whilst the medieval town attracts Spanish residents whose families have traditionally grown up embraced within the town’s walls.

Blend of old and new

There is an attractive blend of the old and the new which makes Vera an ideal place for tourists who can enjoy the best of both worlds as well as new settlers especially those from northern climes who enjoy the sun and the sea.