By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 14 May 2024 • 8:30
Afternoon Tea at The Church
The Church Bar & Bistro, Facebook
The local favourite, The Church Bar & Bistro is welcoming guests for the new Afternoon Tea service.
Enjoy an array of sandwiches, cheeses, pastries, cakes and more with drinks included for just €19.
Spectacular live music and quality time are guaranteed. The Afternoon Tea is perfect for parties and groups of families or friends, sharing The Church´s homemade delicacies.
Reserve your table at 610 12 92 86 or through here.
SPONSORED.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.