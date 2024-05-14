By Anna Ellis •
Published: 14 May 2024 • 9:30
Alicante's airway expansion to secure economic growth. Image: Aeropuerto Alicante-Elche / Facebook.
Alicante’s mayor, Luis Barcala, has emphatically endorsed a study examining the economic implications of constructing a second runway at the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.
The mayor stated, “We have presented a study with objective data that justifies the need for a second runway at the Alicante Elche airport.”
He emphasised the urgency of executing this project promptly, citing the loss of resources and job opportunities with each passing day.
“We are not seeking handouts, but rather providing evidence-based justification for prioritising the construction of the second runway based on the airport’s current performance and growth projections.”
The study highlights that without a second runway, the Alicante-Elche airport would struggle to accommodate projected increases in air traffic, estimated at around two million additional passengers annually.
This shortfall could result in a loss of tourist spending totalling close to €6.5 billion between 2024 and 2030.
According to the report, the absence of a second runway could jeopardise the provincial GDP, risking an annual loss of €800 million, primarily impacting the services sector (92 per cent).
Additionally, approximately 14,800 jobs could be at risk during the 2024-2030 period, primarily in the services sector (13,825), followed by construction (531), and industry (321).
