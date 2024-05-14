By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 May 2024 • 15:26

Alicante's population surges: Nearing two million milestone. Image: Monkey Business Images/ Shutterstock.com.

The province of Alicante is nearing a significant milestone, with just eight people shy of reaching two million inhabitants.

These figures are according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The total population stands at 1,999,992, with 987,638 men and 1,012,354 women, marking an increase of 5,884 individuals since January.

This growth, averaging 2,000 people per month, is solely attributed to immigration, with no noticeable rise in Spanish nationals or even those who have acquired citizenship.

Interestingly, while the population of Spanish nationals had been steadily increasing, it experienced a decline of 88 individuals in the first quarter of 2024, indicating a potential trend shift.

Conversely, the number of foreigners has risen by 5,972 people, totalling 471,895 individuals.

Over the past year, foreigners in Alicante have grown by 5.43 per cent, compared to a mere 0.56 per cent increase in Spanish nationals.

This trend mirrors the national pattern, with Spain’s total population reaching 48,692,804, including 42,111,776 Spanish nationals and 6,581,028 foreigners, reflecting a similar growth rate to that of Alicante.

In the first quarter of 2024, the demographic growth of Alicante province solidifies its position as the fourth most populous province in Spain.