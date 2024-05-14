Anger at Reporting of New Alcohol Ruling

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 14 May 2024 • 8:47

Moves towards responsible drinking in paty towns Credit: Xnop11

Many business owners in Mallorca are unhappy with the ‘sensationalist’ reporting of the new rules around alcohol that came into effect on May 11.

Sky News reported – “The sale of alcohol will be totally banned between 9.30pm and 8am in areas of excessive tourism in Majorca and Ibiza, under a new decree passed by the Spanish government.” Such statements have been seen locally as alarmist and untrue.

No Impact on Bars and Restaurants

Local bar and restaurant owners do not feel the ruling will impact them, as they are still permitted to sell alcohol as they previously did. Staff at Origin in Palma Nova and Reflex Bar, also in Palma Nova, did not feel anything will change for them or their customers.

Responsible Reporting Would be Welcomed

The new ruling is predominately aimed at encouraging those buying alcohol in shops and drinking on the streets to behave more responsibly. Alexandra Smith of ‘Mallorca Under the Sun’ said – “I think every business here would be grateful if the UK press didn’t scare holidaymakers with incorrect information.”