Atleet store – now in Moraira

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 14 May 2024 • 7:30
Trainers at Atleet
Credit: Atleet, Facebook
To the delight of sports and style enthusiasts, a new Atleet store opened in Teulada-Moraira on May 10, providing fashionable sports equipment, shoes and garments.
The new store is located in a large 250 square metre premises that replaces the Atmosfera Sport store on the Moraira-Calpe Highway, N.4.
“We have designed a space where functionality and fashion come together to offer a wider range of products and exclusive brands, including sections specialized in running, trail running, paddle tennis and football; sports with a high number of fans in the area,”commented Atleet Director, Vicente Marti Fabregat.
The store not only offers the most innovative sports equipment but also provide a wide variety of casual clothing. “The sneaker concept is designed for those looking for comfort and style, combining jeans and top quality sneakers,” said the Atleet manager.
Atleet will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm and from 5pm until 8.30pm. To welcome the visitors to the new and highly anticipated shop, a special promotion of 15 per cent off all items started on May 10, running through Monday the 13th.
“We deeply appreciate the loyalty of our customers during these 27 years and we hope to continue being their reference in fashion and sports equipment,” Vicente Marti, thanking the local community.
SPONSORED.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.