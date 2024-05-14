Atleet store – now in Moraira

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 May 2024 • 7:30

Trainers at Atleet Credit: Atleet, Facebook

To the delight of sports and style enthusiasts, a new Atleet store opened in Teulada-Moraira on May 10, providing fashionable sports equipment, shoes and garments.

The new store is located in a large 250 square metre premises that replaces the Atmosfera Sport store on the Moraira-Calpe Highway, N.4.

“We have designed a space where functionality and fashion come together to offer a wider range of products and exclusive brands, including sections specialized in running, trail running, paddle tennis and football; sports with a high number of fans in the area,”commented Atleet Director, Vicente Marti Fabregat.

The store not only offers the most innovative sports equipment but also provide a wide variety of casual clothing. “The sneaker concept is designed for those looking for comfort and style, combining jeans and top quality sneakers,” said the Atleet manager.

Atleet will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm and from 5pm until 8.30pm. To welcome the visitors to the new and highly anticipated shop, a special promotion of 15 per cent off all items started on May 10, running through Monday the 13th.

“We deeply appreciate the loyalty of our customers during these 27 years and we hope to continue being their reference in fashion and sports equipment,” Vicente Marti, thanking the local community.

