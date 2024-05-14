Bullfighters return to Vera

By John Smith •
Published: 14 May 2024 • 10:37
Announcement of the bullfight
Credit: Vera Council
The Vera Council has announced that on Sunday June 9, there will be a bullfight featuring three matadors in six contests with bulls.
This is part of the celebration in honour of the towns patron saint Our Lady the Blessed Virgin of the Anguish and from comments that appear on the council’s Facebook page, the decision is certainly causing anguish with a number of local residents who don’t approve.
The bulls have all been bred at the Julio de la Puerta ranch in Sevilla and the two of the matadors are well-respected veterans whilst the third is an up and coming young man, Jorge Martínez.
Tickets for the event range from € 55 for the most expensive seats to as little as €5 for the most affordable and they are available online through the website www.giglon.com.
It is possible that there will be some form of protest on the day especially as the Almeria branch of anti-bullfighting organisation, No Es Mi Cultura (It’s not my culture) is active in the Province.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.