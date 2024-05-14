Bullfighters return to Vera

By John Smith • Published: 14 May 2024 • 10:37

Announcement of the bullfight Credit: Vera Council

The Vera Council has announced that on Sunday June 9, there will be a bullfight featuring three matadors in six contests with bulls.

This is part of the celebration in honour of the towns patron saint Our Lady the Blessed Virgin of the Anguish and from comments that appear on the council’s Facebook page, the decision is certainly causing anguish with a number of local residents who don’t approve.

The bulls have all been bred at the Julio de la Puerta ranch in Sevilla and the two of the matadors are well-respected veterans whilst the third is an up and coming young man, Jorge Martínez.

Tickets for the event range from € 55 for the most expensive seats to as little as €5 for the most affordable and they are available online through the website www.giglon.com.

It is possible that there will be some form of protest on the day especially as the Almeria branch of anti-bullfighting organisation, No Es Mi Cultura (It’s not my culture) is active in the Province.