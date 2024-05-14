Classic Car Club Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic •
Explore Mallorca's beautiful routes in a classic car
Attention all car enthusiasts! Don’t miss out on the Early Summer Drive and Annual General Meeting (AGM) organised by the Classic Car Club.
Scheduled for May 25, the event promises a thrilling drive. The AGM starts at 10.15am; enjoy coffee and croissants while networking and discussing cars with other members.
The scenic drive begins promptly at 11am, offering an exciting opportunity to showcase your wheels and enjoy the company of fellow car-lovers. The meeting point is the Amadaip Esmet Bar carpark in Palma Nova. Journey towards the north of Palma and across the island to Calvia and Capdella before heading to the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa.
The Classic Car Club was founded in Mallorca in 1997. The club hosts driving events year-round bringing together a vibrant community of car lovers from diverse backgrounds and nationalities. To join, visit the club’s website ccc-mallorca.com.
