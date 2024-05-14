Consell de Mallorca Invests in Sports Values

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 14 May 2024 • 14:33

Huge investment to be made in the promotion of sports values Credit: RDNE Stock Project

The Consell de Mallorca has announced a significant investment of 2.3 million euros over the span of four years to promote teamwork and inclusion through sports. This initiative shows a commitment to nurturing sporting values in Mallorca.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Direccio Insular d’Esports is set to run from 2024 to 2027. The plan is to promote elite sports by extending support to high performing clubs.

The Values of Sportsmanship

The overarching goal is to instil the values of sportsmanship among children and young people, utilising the influences of leading athletes across various disciplines, including basketball, wheelchair basketball, women’s soccer, volleyball, and water polo.

Among the professional clubs eligible for taking part in the initiative are Atletico Baleares and Azul Marino Basket Mallorca.

President llorenc Galmes hailed the move as ground-breaking, emphasising its inclusive approach towards supporting lesser-known sports clubs. He noted – “These clubs, which currently occupy privileged positions, showcase the remarkable quality of Mallorcan sport.”

Outreach Programs

Echoing this sentiment, Minister Pedro Bestard underscored the Consell’s commitment to promoting positive values through collaborative efforts with sports clubs. Outreach programs are planned with the aim of reaching a wide audience. There are plans for seventy-six school visits, impacting over 2,500 children across the island.