By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 May 2024 • 13:27

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: Policia Nacional.

Baja Bust

National Police have arrested four people who are members of a criminal organisation responsible for transporting huge quantities of marijuana from Spain to the United Kingdom in the Vega Baja region. The operation focused on the Alicante towns of Ciudad Quesada and Villamartín.

Seasonal Solution

Elche has asked the Department of Transport to enable seasonal taxi licenses to provide the municipality with more vehicles, especially in the city. “It is our commitment to provide the best services and resolve mobility problems,” said the Councillor for Transport, Claudio Guilabert.

Hovering Question

As summer approaches, there is a question hovering among residents in Orihuela. When will the municipal company Ildo start the maintenance service for parks and green areas? The latest date requested by the council is June 16 in a bid to tidy up before the high season.

Watered Down

Aspe is now using water from the municipal treatment plant to clean parks and gardens and wash streets. “We are going to save almost 1,000 cubic metres of drinking water per year, which will mean significant energy and economic savings,” declared Vicente Cerdán, Councillor for the Environment.

Hiking in Torre

Torrevieja is committed to preserving its rich history with the ongoing celebration of “Lagunas de Torrevieja and La Mata: Cultural Landscape and Heritage.”

As part of this celebration, on Saturday, May 18, there will be a guided hiking route spanning approximately 3 kilometres through the vineyards of La Mata.

Led by biologist and ecology expert Carlos Martín Cantarino from the University of Alicante (UA), the tour will delve into the unique characteristics of the area and emphasise the importance of its conservation.

Participants will also gain insights into viticulture practices in the region and learn about the history and operation of the salt mines.

The event will run for about three hours, starting at 9:30.AM and concluding at 12:30.PM.

Attendees are advised to bring sun protection, a hat, mosquito repellent, and water.

The route is of easy difficulty and suitable for all ages, although it is not accessible for individuals with reduced mobility.

The walking tour is free but registration is essential on the website inscribirme.com