Dementia awareness week

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 May 2024 • 10:08

Raising awareness of dementia Photo: Alpha Stock CC

Age concern in Fuengirola, Mijas & Benalmadena is focusing on raising awareness of Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

The charity is turning their Los Boliches shop Purple and will be providing informational fact sheets on their social media pages and website. They will posting on topics including diagnosis, benefit support, support with daily living and much more.

Every 3 seconds someone in the world develops dementia. Dementia doesn’t discriminate and can impact anyone: a family member, a neighbour, a work colleague, a friend. For people living with dementia, performing daily tasks and maintaining social networks can sometimes be challenging.

People living with dementia and their carers often feel lonely and isolated. Stigma and discrimination exist towards people living with dementia. Isolation can lead to mental health concerns including anxiety and depression. In turn, this can exacerbate the symptoms associated with dementia.

Building communities

With appropriate support, people living with Dementia can remain actively engaged and connected with the community. This is why building communities in which people living with Dementia feel understood, accepted, and included, is so important.

Age Concern is holding an information meeting on the Wednesday May 22 which aims to inform the local community of the programme Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas & Benalmadena will be establishing along with its partners and give the opportunity for companies, charities and individuals effected by Alzheimer’s and Dementia the opportunity to help shape the future of Dementia care. If you would like to attend the event contact Michelle on 619 792 738.