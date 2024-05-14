Don’t drink and dance: Riverdance star launches Whiskey

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 May 2024 • 14:38

Michael Flatley's new venture: whiskey Photo: Facebook / Flatley Whiskey

For 25 years, Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance show has dazzled audiences around the world with its high-energy Irish dancing. Flatley’s journey began with Riverdance and a performance that caught the world’s attention at Eurovision 1994.

Now, Michael Flatley has channeled the same drive and ambition which led him to create one of the greatest dance shows into the launch of his first signature whiskey.

Irish whiskey has always held a special place in Michael Flatley’s heart. It was the first spirit he ever tasted and a favourite of his father’s. “He was a lover of Irish whiskey, and through his passion, I came to appreciate its complex flavours. For me, Irish whiskey, much like Irish dance, embodies the essence of Ireland, its history, its spirit, and its ability to bring people together in celebration”, says Michael Flatley.

The essence of Ireland

Well known to be a perfectionist, throughout his career in dance Michael searched for excellence in everything he did. So when the idea to create his own whiskey took hold, he got together with one of the best Irish Master Blenders, Noel Sweeney.

Together, they created a whiskey that captures the essence of Ireland in every drop, “Noel understood my vision, my desire to craft a whiskey that would be remembered from the first sip”, said Flatley.

Flatley Whiskey embodies the remarkable saga of Michael Flatley’s life, distilled into narrative-rich blends. ‘The Dreamer’, the first whiskey to be launched, celebrates the aspirations of Michael’s career in dance.