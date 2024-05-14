Euroclub´s electrifying night

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 May 2024 • 12:05

May 11 in Benidorm Credit: Visit Benidorm, Facebook

Thousands of music fans gathered at Benidorm´s Julio Iglesias Auditorium to watch the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest on May 11.

With electrifying lights and giant TV screens, the Euroclub party celebrated the competition, embracing the diverse cultures and styles of the performers.

Not just on screen but in live performance, musicians including Bianca Paloma, Noan, Mantra and Sofia Coll, among others, sang live in Benidorm, sparking the dancing and cheering of the crowd. Top DJs kept the energy sky-high the entire night, as the crowd came together in celebration of music.

The visitors followed the Competition from three giant screens in the Auditorium and held standing ovations for Spain´s contestant, Nebulossa. The venue hosted at least 3,000 people from all over the world, not only supporting their nation, but celebrating the joy of music and performance.

Unfortunately, the public vote did not coincide with the crowd´s excitement and the Spanish duo was placed 22nd in the Eurovision Contest but remained the shining star for the local fans.

The artist from Switzerland, Nemo, was announced the winner, about whom the Nebulossa duo stated: “We loved Nemo , we were betting on his performance and we are very happy for him.”