Exciting events on the Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 14 May 2024 • 17:17

Savor the Moment in Cartagena Image: Cartagena City Hall

CARTAGENA is set to become a culinary haven as it hosts ‘Cartagena Puerto de Sabores,’ (Cartagena Port of flavours) a gastronomic event taking place from May 17 to 19 at the Club de Regatas del Puerto’s esplanade. This event, coinciding with the Night of Museums celebration, promises to tantalize taste buds and celebrate the rich culinary heritage of the region.

According to Carmen María Conesa, the Minister of Tourism, 9 out of 10 tourists would return to the Region of Murcia for its cuisine while unveiling the lineup. The foodie weekend will host cooking workshops concerts and much more.

They are anticipating a turnout of 52,000 visitors and the city has prepared 200 activities. Attendees can indulge in wine tastings, concerts, children’s activities, and sample dishes from 14 downtown bars and Cabo de Palos.

This year’s highlights include cooking workshops with Michelin-starred chefs from ‘Almo’ and ‘Magoga,’ along with chocolate-making sessions for 50 children.

Conesa emphasised the rising status of gastronomy as a tourism draw, on par with sun and beach experiences. She highlighted its association with tradition, innovation, Mediterranean culture, quality, and sustainability.

For more information about the schedule and location of each event see Cartagena.es.

Barn Dance

LOS Balcones Retreat in El Pareton is set to host an evening of lively entertainment with a Barn Dance event on May 18, starting at 7 pm. The event aims to raise funds for Helping Hands, a local charitable organization.

Tickets for the event are priced at €20 each, which also includes a cowboy brunch. Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with music and dancing, courtesy of The Equinox Ceilidh Band, along with a skilled caller to guide participants through the dances.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets directly from Los Balcones Retreat. Tickets are available for purchase by contacting them at 665186969 or 634 456701.

The Barn Dance promises to be a fun-filled evening for a good cause, providing attendees with the opportunity to enjoy great music, delicious food, and the satisfaction of supporting a worthy local charity.

Camposol Shows & Events

ALLEY Palais Family Entertainment Centre, located in Camposol Sector B, is gearing up for an exciting lineup of events and shows throughout May and June. From electrifying musical performances to engaging quiz nights and side-splitting comedy shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Kicking off the entertainment extravaganza is the much-anticipated performance by The Dreamgirls – Spain, on Friday, May 31. Featuring three of the best vocalists on the Costas – Marsy Popa, Rachel Prescott, and Lucinda O’Connell – this full production show promises classic Soul, Northern Soul, and Motown hits accompanied by the talented Den on keyboards.

On Monday, June 10, music enthusiasts can experience the Ed Sheeran Experience with Jack Sheppard. Endorsed by Ed Sheeran himself, this tribute act boasts live percussion ensuring a memorable night for fans of the chart-topping artist.

And for fans of the King of Pop, David Jordan takes the stage as Michael Jackson on Friday, June 28. Having portrayed MJ in London’s prestigious West End, Jordan’s performance is not to be missed.

For more information and ticket reservations, those interested can contact Alley Palais Family Entertainment Centre at 604 86 49 40 or via email at alleypalais@gmail.com. Additionally, keep an eye out for individual posters detailing each event.

But the entertainment doesn’t stop there. Alley Palais also hosts quiz nights, comedy shows, and much more regularly. Plus, throughout May and June, locals and visitors can enjoy lively street parties every Tuesday, co-hosted by Alley Palais and other bars and restaurants in Camposol Sector B.

With such a diverse array of entertainment options, Alley Palais Family Entertainment Centre continues to be a hub of excitement and fun for the community.

Golf Tournament

A reminder that on May 18, Camposol will host the much-anticipated MABS Golf Tournament, a charity event aimed at supporting those affected by cancer. MABS Cancer Support Fundación, renowned for its commitment to caring, comforting, and counselling individuals facing cancer-related challenges, is organising the event.

Cancer’s impact knows no boundaries, affecting everyone regardless of nationality, occupation, or background. The tournament seeks to raise awareness and funds to aid those diagnosed with cancer, those supporting loved ones through their battle, and those grieving the loss of someone to the disease.

Participants and sponsors are encouraged to join hands in this noble cause. Interested parties can contribute by sponsoring a hole on the course. To get involved, simply reach out to MABS at 689 052 123.

Let’s come together on the greens of Camposol to make a difference in the lives of those battling cancer.

Charity Regatta

THE XIII Carburo de Plata Regatta, organised by the Portmán Yacht Club for the benefit of the neurodegenerative disorder ALS Association of the Region of Murcia, is set to take place on May 25 and 26 in La Manga’s waters, departing from the Tomás Maestre port. This event has gained solid community support and is endorsed by Carmen Conesa, Councillor of Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Sports, who hails it as a significant addition to the regional and national sports calendar.

Expected to draw around 80 boats and 500 participants, the regatta welcomes entries from across Spain, including Andalucia and the Valencian Community. Unlike previous years, this year’s route includes landmarks like the Tomás Maestre port, Cabo de Palos, and the Hormigas Islands, offering spectators a closer view of the action from land.

This shift in location is deemed advantageous, adding a new dimension to the event’s appeal and highlighting La Manga’s status as a premier tourist destination with untapped potential in water sports tourism.

