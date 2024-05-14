By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 14 May 2024 • 9:30
Family Day in La Nucia
Credit: La Nucia Council
Show your family how much you care with La Nucia´s VI Family Day on May 18; uniting families from all nations and backgrounds.
The value of community in La Nucia is highlighted once again, welcoming families for a gleeful time for the sixth time in the town´s history.
The event will be held from 10am until 2pm, organised by the Department of Social Welfare with the collaboration of the Department of Sports and the “Co-Responsibles” of the Ministry of Equality.
Free of charge for all visitors, the Muixara car park and the Pavilion will host a diverse programme for all members of the family, including inflatables, attractions, toy duck fishing and the Gymkhana competition, in which the participants can challenge other families.
A space “without cell phones or electronic devices,” emphasised the organisers, the celebration grants families the delight of spending entertaining, quality time together, which they may not have in their daily lives.
All visitors are also encouraged to raise funds for the upcoming August Fair by using the set-up bars by Els Majorals and Penya Els Penjats.
