Get ready to race

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 May 2024 • 11:23

Estepona triathlon Photo: Facebook / Club Triatlon Tiburones de Estepona

Registration is now open for the 26th ‘Villa de Estepona’ Triathlon, in which around 300 athletes are expected to compete.

The race, which is one of the oldest in Andalucia, and which counts towards the Provincial Triathlon Circuit, has become a classic of local sport and a must for professional and amateur athletes and will be held on the Sunday June 16.

Registration can be made online through the website www.triatlonandalucia.org registration will remain open until Monday June 10 and the fee is €30 for members and €37 for non-members.

Participants will have to swim a distance of 750 metres, which will take place on the beach of La Rada and will start from the Diario ABC square. This will be followed by a 20-kilometre urban circuit by bicycle and, to finish, the athletes will run a 5-kilometre foot race through the town centre of Estepona.

For more information, please call 639 616571 or email inscripciones@triatlonandalucia.org.