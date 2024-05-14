By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 May 2024 • 16:47

Guardamar del Segura: Bringing Costa Blanca magic to Bilbao. Image: Ayuntamiento de Guardamar del Segura / Facebook.

Guardamar del Segura once again participated in the Expovacaciones Fair, a tourism event held over the second weekend of May in Bilbao, northern Spain.

The town’s desk was situated within the Valencian Community Tourist Board stand, where municipalities including Guardamar, Elche, Alicante, El Campello, and Benidorm represented the Costa Blanca region.

The Basque market ranks as the fourth largest national source of tourists after Madrid, the Valencian Community, and Castilla La Mancha.

In 2023, Basque visitors made up four per cent of the total inquiries received by Guardamar’s tourist office.

Bilbao is situated in the north-central part of Spain, approximately 16 kilometres (10 miles) south of the Bay of Biscay.