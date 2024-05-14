Hook, line and sinker

By John Smith •
Published: 14 May 2024 • 17:26
Latsepov had to be satisfied with third place
Credit: Helsinki City Running Day
An Estonian runner Leonid Latsepov finished in third place in the Helsinki City Running Day half marathon on Saturday 11 but he was unintentionally nobbled!
He was beaten into third place by just 18 seconds and he believes that had it not been for an incredible piece of bad luck, his time would have been much faster.
As he was running over Helsinki’s Lauttasaari Bridge, a fisherman, who actually shouldn’t have been there, started to cast and a gust of wind blew the fishing line with its hooks straight into the runner’s kit and leg.
Speaking to YLE, the Finnish Broadcasting Company, the runner explained “I didn’t feel any pain immediately. I tried to remove the hooks, but was unable to do so. It ruined my run though, my whole race time could have been a minute faster. Herring fishing is also popular in Estonia, but I never thought this would happen to me.”
At the end of the race he visited the First Aid Station there and they managed to remove no less than four large hooks, some of which were embedded in his lower leg.
The organisers of the race confirmed that there should have been no fishermen on the bridge and that they and the police had removed a number before the race started but it is assumed that one sneaked back when he saw that the coast was clear.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
