Hospital growth for HCB

HCB in Benidorm
The HCB (Hospital Clinica Benidorm) continues its outstanding service, receiving the international health certificate for the second time in the hospital´s history.
The accreditation from the Joint Commission International is the second most prestigious certificate in healthcare, which evaluates hospital efficiency on 1,200 different quality standards.
To become accredited, hospitals must score at least 9.8 points out of 10, which HCB successfully did, becoming the first private hospital in the Valencian Community to hold the certificate.
Alongside its new qualification, HCB also introduced a new hospital unit of Pain Relief, headed by Dr. Jorge Orunda. The Unit consists of healthcare professionals who will assist patients with chronic pain, allowing them to manage pain and live life to the fullest despite illness.
