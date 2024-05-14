Jalon´s appeal to Generalitat

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 May 2024 • 11:03

Council´s project for the Day Centre Credit: Jalon Council

Jalon City Council appealed for the budget from Generalitat to finance a future Day Centre, highly demanded by the people.

The three parties, Compromis, PP and PSOE, voted in favour of a motion that urges the Generalitat to provide the budget it had scheduled for the Centre in 2023.

The scheduled project included 1,200 square metres of land to build a Day Centre for seniors and to prepare the legal requirements in order to tender the infrastructure.

Last year, the project had the support of Carlos Mazon, who was then President of the Alicante Provincial Council and signed the Convivint Plan.

In 2024, however, the project was removed from the budget, instead, providing Day Centres with a budget not suitable for a region with such high demand as Jalon.

The Councilor for Social Services, Lara Avella, highlighted the Council´s years worth of efforts to develop the project, which has significance not only for Jalon but for the Valle de Pop region overall.

The City Council expressed the necessity of Generalitat´s support, with many vulnerable people not being able to afford a place of residence. The Council highlighted the pure intentions of the project which holds no “political or partisan considerations.”