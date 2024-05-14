Mallorca News in Brief

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 14 May 2024 • 16:55

Mallorca is a magnet for A list talent Credit: Facebook

Inappropriate Attire

Mallorca residents reacted strongly to a social media post showing a man walking through a chic area of Palma in nothing but a pair of speedos, socks and shoes. The man was seen strolling through the busy streets, with dozens of appropriately clothed people around him. Residents are increasingly calling for tourists to behave respectfully when visiting the island.

Giant Tuna

Fisherman, Marti Bisellach and Jeremie Martos were in for a surprise during a recent fishing trip when they reeled in a record-breaking catch. The duo hooked a massive tuna weighing 215 kilograms. The remarkable catch was landed in the port of Cala Rajada.

Tom Cruise

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, joined by Mexican director, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, embarked on a weekend scouting expedition in Mallorca for potential filming locations. Cruising aboard a lavish yacht, the duo explored the island’s scenic north, particularly the Formentor area. Mallorca continues to attract A list talent from the film and TV world.

German Tourism

Recent statistics reveal that in April, German tourists outnumbered their British counterparts by a ratio of two to one, affirming Germany’s longstanding dominance as Mallorca’s primary tourism market. British tourists were the second most prolific visitors to the island, with French travellers coming in third.