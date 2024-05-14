Mojacar and Michelin map

By John Smith •
The new map from Michelin
Credit: Mojacar Council
Mention the name Michelin and one automatically thinks of quality food, wine and accommodation and the company’s latest production reinforces that thought.
Now, in combination with the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain Association, it has created a new road map dedicated exclusively to the villages which make up this select national tourism product association.
So forget satnav for a whiles and return to the glorious days of leisurely road trips as you navigate yourself through and visit some of the 116 towns and villages highlighted in the map.
If you are travelling to or through Almeria Province then one of those destinations which stands out is Mojacar, which is delighted and proud to be associated with two such prestigious organisations.
One option that should be considered if you are thinking of following the route is to obtain the special package which includes not only the map but the 2024 Guide to the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain which was first published in 2011 and included Mojacar from the very beginning.
