More water for Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 May 2024 • 10:20

Pumping more water into Estepona's network Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Estepona Council has reactivated several wells that have been abandoned for three decades to provide more water for the town in response to the ongoing drought.

The water resources obtained will go directly to the new desalination plant and from there will be introduced into the town’s supply network. The plant to eliminate the salinity of the water will start operating in a few weeks, producing between 3,000 and 4,000 cubic metres per day.

The water that has already begun to be produced comes from the alluvial aquifer of the Padron River. Due to the scarcity of rainfall, these wells tend to be salty – a common phenomenon throughout the Mediterranean area – which is why they have been unused for years.

It is the salinity that makes it undrinkable, hence the importance of the project that the Town Council is pursuing to remove the salt in the new desalination plant that is being built and which will start operating this May.

The Mayor, José María Garcia Urbano, said, “between June and July we want to produce another 8,000 cubic metres a day with the portable desalination plant that is going to be built in the Castor river area, and by 2025 we want to increase this amount to between 20,000 and 30,000 cubic metres a day. In this way, next year Estepona will have the capacity to generate sufficient water resources with seawater without the need for other sources”.