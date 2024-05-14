Murcia’s €18 million tourism investment

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 May 2024 • 18:18
Murcia's Tourism Makeover
Image: Shutterstock/ Alex Tihonovs
The Regional Government of Murcia has injected a substantial sum of €18 million into sustainable tourism plans across various destinations, marking a significant step towards bolstering the region’s tourism sector.
The investment is earmarked for the development of four sustainability plans in the Northwest region of Murcia, specifically targeting Águilas, Archena, San Pedro del Pinatar, and the broader Northwest area.
These plans aim to promote different aspects of tourism, including cultural heritage, gastronomy, nature, and health-related activities within these destinations.
The ‘Águilas Tourism Sustainability Plan’ aims to integrate inland and coastal tourism by linking sports activities, and active mountain tourism with coastal areas.
With the ‘Archena: Your Health and Life Paradise’ plan, the priority lies in positioning the town as a top rural tourism destination.
In San Pedro del Pinatar they plan to revamp traditional coastal tourism and promote health-related activities, such as thalassotherapy and outdoor mud baths, alongside cycling tourism and gastronomy.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
