Neuropsychologist Empowers Parents in Palma

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 14 May 2024 • 8:02

Alvaro Bilbao, a popular parenting expert

Over two and a half million followers regularly seek neuropsychologist Alvaro Bilbao’s parenting advice. During a recent workshop in Palma, Bilbao discussed methods included in his successful books – ‘The Child’s Brain Explained to Parents’ and ‘Prepare for Life’.

A leading figure in child development, Bilbao’s book ‘Prepare for Life’ aims to explain the workings of the teenage brain. Key topics including decision-making, stress management and how to build healthy relationships are discussed. The book aims to help parents engage in meaningful conversations with their children about crucial aspects of their development. Bilbao says – “I have spent my entire professional life helping families; I know how the brain works and understand the studies that support positive teachings, but my most valuable experience has been educating my own children.”

Empowering Parents to Nurture Emotional Growth

Bilbao is focused on bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical application within families. By communicating the workings of children’s brains in accessible ways, he aims to empower parents to nurture their children’s emotional growth.

Bilbao states – “Since 2010 I have taught parents and professionals how to educate without resorting to yelling, blackmail, or punishment.”

Online Support

Bilbao also offers online courses to support parents of children and teens.