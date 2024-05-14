News in brief from Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 14 May 2024 • 16:18

Some of the trainees Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

There has been a lot going on in Almeria Province this week so with the concept of Tapas journalism, here are a few quick but hopefully enjoyable bites.

Back to work

Unemployment has been a scourge across the world for decades and Almeria Provincial Council is doing a little bit to try to get people back to meaningful work.

It may be small but 15 unemployed women have undergone a series of training to allow them to join telecentres across the province which exist to give advice to those and assistance to those in social institutions.

The 15 students, who already have the professional certificate, are not only able to enjoy the sense of earning and working again but also have the knowledge that they are helping other members of the community to enjoy a better way of life.

English movie

On Saturday May 18 at 6.30pm, the cinema at the Sala Federico Garcia L de Albox in the municipal building will be screening an English language version of the new movie the Specialist starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, with entry for those over 12 costing €6.

Left luggage

42 Post Offices in Almería Province offer a left luggage facility for those who want a secure short term (up to 15 days) storage option for suitcases or items of a similar size with cost, depending on the weight of the object.

Tragic accident

A 43-year-old man died on Saturday May 11after falling off of the historic El Cable Ingles which is situated in the Port of Almeria Although emergency services arrived quickly, they were unable to resuscitate him.

Living chess

Due to the fact that insufficient young people have applied to take part, the Vera Moors and Christians Association has announced that it has had to cancel the planned Living Chess event which was first introduced in 2018.

Every drop counts

The Albox Council continues to remind residents of the need to preserve water in a time ongoing drought.

It says on social media “Every drop of water counts, we count on you: Campaign against the Drought.”

This environmental awareness campaign encourages residents and visitors to consume responsibly by turning off the tap while brushing teeth and making sure that they take prompt action to repair water leaks at home.

Looking forward, residents should plant drought-resistant trees and bushes to maintain an ecological balance and everyone should share information and tips on how to save water with friends and family.

Four or Five?

There was excitement and disappointment in Mojacar when the Council discovered that it has retained Blue Flags for four of its beaches although it claims it should be five.

The four beaches as recognised by the awarding committee are El Cantal, Lance Nuevo, Marina de la Torre, Venta del Bancal and Ventanicas (which Mojacar treats as two separate beaches).

The wards are made to the beaches and ports which meet the strictest criteria in regard to water quality, environmental management, safety and services, as well as environmental information and education.

Also taken into consideration by the conferring organisation are accessibility for people with reduced mobility, the existence of health care, lifesaving and maritime surveillance.