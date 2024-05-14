Private Emergency Service

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 May 2024 • 19:23

Emergency transfer Credit: Ambulancias Amigos Europeos De Javea, Facebook

Dealing with illness away from home can be a frightening experience. Secure the safety of yourself and your loved ones by becoming a member of the Asociacion Amigos Europeos.

The Asociacion Amigos Europeos de Javea have state-of-the-art equipment, skills, training and care to assist you in an emergency transportation. With the Association you can gain access to private 24/7 emergency services for the entire family.

The team of qualified carers and nurses have successfully transferred many patients from Spain to Switzerland, UK, Holland and beyond.

The Association recently travelled more than 2,000 kilometres for two days to transport a patient to a hospital in Berlin, helping him get home.

Tailored to every person’s needs, the Association works with all public and private hospitals in the Marina Alta region and covers all the Marina Alta area for transfers.

With the Asociacion Amigos Europeos, you can have a peace of mind, knowing that there is help available 24/7, wherever you are.

Become a member for just €60 per year with access for the whole family. Register by calling Laure Bolufer at (+34) 965 796 099 (24 hour service), email amigos_europeos@yahoo.es or visit Avenida Juan Carlos I, N. 69, Javea