Project 4 All Weekly Highlights

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 May 2024 • 6:00

Fabrizio Pellegrini with Arne Soeten Credit: Friends of Project 4 All, Facebook

Project 4 All is delighted to welcome a new volunteer chef and restaurant owner, Fabrizio Pellegrini from 9…donde Fabrizio in Javea´s Old Town, to the P4A community.

Fabrizio will be assisting Project 4 All volunteers in making delicious food for the homeless in our community. Fabrizio´s first generous step was making a huge homemade Italian pasta dish to be delivered to those less fortunate.

Project 4 All has been collaborating with local restaurants, chefs and everyone else willing to donate time and efforts to helping our neighbours in need. The P4A volunteers bring stability and comfort to the lives of the homeless.

Last year, Project for All distributed 82000 kg of food with the help of 55 volunteers. This year, the organisation continues its growth in the community, welcoming new members from all backgrounds to cook, donate or deliver to those who need it the most.

The organisation also welcomes sustainable food donations for drop-off in LifeLong Learning Centre in Moraira.

Donate or become a volunteer here.