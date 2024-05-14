By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 May 2024 • 16:45

Safeguarding Sardinia: The fight against illegal sand theft. Image: Sardegna Turismo.

Sardinia, with its stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters, shines as a tourist location in the Mediterranean.

However, beneath this paradise lies a troubling issue: the illegal plundering of its natural treasures by tourists.

While the appeal of Sardinia’s sandy shores is undeniable, authorities are issuing a strong warning: leave the sand and pebbles where they belong.

The problem of sand theft has reached a critical point, prompting authorities to take action by imposing fines of up to €3,000 for those caught stealing from the coastline.

Despite these penalties, incidents of tourists attempting to smuggle sand, stones, and even archaeological artefacts have been increasing.

Several individuals have already been caught trying to take Sardinia’s natural riches this year.

The potential legal consequences highlight the seriousness of the issue.

In addition to fines, tourists risk imprisonment if convicted of theft, especially if the stolen items are considered public assets, a category that includes Sardinia’s coastal resources.

Sardinia’s charm lies not only in its stunning landscapes but also in its rich ecological diversity.

The delicate balance of its ecosystems is threatened by the indiscriminate removal of sand, pebbles, and stones from its beaches.

Such actions disrupt the natural order and harm future generations of visitors.