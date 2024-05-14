Star Wars comes to Costa del Sol Hospital

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 May 2024 • 9:41

Star Wars 'invades' the hospital Photos: Facebook / Area Hospitalaria Costa del Sol

Characters from Star Wars visited patients at the Hospital Costa del Sol on Saturday May 11 thanks to the Rebel Legion Spanish Base association at the hospital in Marbella, where they visited the Paediatric and Haemodialysis units.

The children and adults admitted to the Costa del Sol Hospital were visited by 13 characters from the famous film saga Star Wars as part of the hospital’s Humanisation Plan, with the aim of making the stay of patients, both children and adults and their families, as pleasant as possible.

The visit to the hospital was organised by the Rebel Legion Spanish Base, an association of volunteer enthusiastic fans of the well-known film saga, which helps charitable causes focused on children.

R2-D2

Its members have exact replicas of the original costumes from the films and 13 characters visited the hospital including a Stormtrooper, a rebel pilot, a Jedi, a Jawa and Emperor Palpatine together with an R2-D2 droid.

In addition to the Paediatric ward and the Paediatric Emergency area, the characters visited the hospitalisation wards and the Haemodialysis unit, and handed out diplomas to the children. This is the first time that this association has visited the Costa del Sol Hospital and the intention of the group is to continue entertaining patients, their relatives and also of course, the medical staff.